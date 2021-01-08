UConn graduate’s recovery from brain injury inspires creation of one-of-a-kind waterproof PPE

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — M.D. Birmingham, a UConn graduate, was involved in a bad car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury back in 2007. He’s using his experiences to form a business providing PPE across the world.

Birmingham tells News 8, “It actually started when I was in rehabilitation, and I wanted more showers.”

While he asked for more showers, it was difficult for the employees because they would always get wet trying to bathe him; they didn’t have the proper gear.

“It dawned on me: Why not take these isolation gowns and make them impervious?” Birmingham decided to work towards creating a patent for waterproof PPE. After a decade, he was successful in getting the patent and decided to look for partners locally to collaborate with.

That’s when he reached out to Ryan Hannigan, owner of RBH Designs in Stafford. “Our company we’ve been making performance outerwear for 22 years,” Hannigan tells News 8.

Together they are achieving his goal of assembling a supply chain locally. In terms of the design, Birmingham wants to not only make sure it’s waterproof but includes elasticity that makes it a unique gown and eco-friendly by using less fabric.

“The standard size small gown uses two yards plus anywhere from two to five yards, and ours uses less than two yards,” Birmingham says.

For more information on ImpervaWear, you can visit their website impervawear.com.