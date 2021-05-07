Union workers send strike notices to 6 CT group home agencies

White Lake resident D.J. Calma of White Lake, second from left and has worked for General Motors in four different plants in 12 years, chants in unison “No contract! No work!” as they circle at one of the Flint Assembly Plant entrance, blocking through traffic during the fourth day of the national UAW strike against GM on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Flint. The United Auto Workers union and its roughly 49,000 members at GM plants in the U.S. have been on strike since Monday, Sept. 16 because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down. It’s the first national UAW strike since 2007, when GM workers were out for two days. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

(WTNH) — On Friday, strike notices were sent by more than 2,000 unionized group home workers at 200 group homes across the state.

The six group home agencies receiving strike notifications Friday are Oak Hill, Network, Whole Life, Mosaic, Journey Found, and Sunrise at over 200 sites.

The notice cites, “Having assisted group home residents through the COVID-19 pandemic, and having lost two members due to COVID-19 complications, workers are demanding livable wages and benefits, as well as staffing ratios that put an end to the short-staffing practices that harm both workers and residents as noted in the Long-Term Care Workers’ Bill of Rights.”

The workers are demanding higher wages citing understaffing and difficulties of working during the pandemic. Two group home workers died after the union alleges they caught COVID on the job.

“I’ve been doing this job for almost 25 years. I’m going out on strike because health insurance is

more than $6,000 a month and there’s no pension. I’m ready to make a lot of noise to get what

we deserve,” said Jennifer Brown, a direct support professional who works three jobs at Sunrise,

Network and Journey Found. “To have to endure such treatment in a pandemic is unacceptable. I

work alongside my daughter and that’s my fight. Because I don’t want her to have to struggle as

hard as I’ve had to struggle.”

All group home union contracts are expired. The notice also says 5,000 long-term care workers have now delivered strike notices with “more than 2,000 group home workers today and over 3,400 nursing workers delivering strike notices last week.”