UTC strike ends as workers agree to new contract

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) - A three-week strike at UTC Aerospace Systems in Cheshire has come to an end.

Workers agreed to a new five-year contract.

Nearly 190 workers walked off of the job back on Sept. 17th when negotiations between the machinists, the Aerospace Workers Union and UTC were unable to reach a deal on pay and on health insurance costs.

The agreement comes after the workers took to the streets and picketed a new deal was not originally reached.