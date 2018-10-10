Business

Walgreens slashing employee benefits after increasing wages

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 11:09 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 11:09 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Just a few months after increasing hourly wages, Walgreens is cutting some employee benefits.

The retailer will eliminate health insurance for most of its eligible retirees.

Also, starting in 2019, employees will not qualify for paid time off unless they work at least 30 hours per week.

Right now, they only have to work 20 hours to qualify for that benefit.

