Walgreens to close 200 US stores

(WTNH)–Bad news for drug store giant Walgreens.

They announced Tuesday evening Walgreens will be closing 200 drug stores in this country.

As they try to cut costs, this spring they announced another 200 stores are closing in the United Kingdom.

Right now, Walgreens has more than 18,000 stores worldwide.

Net income is down 24 percent in June. No word yet which stores will close.

