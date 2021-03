Conn. (WTNH) — New jobs are coming to Connecticut. WellSpark Health plans to add nearly 300 jobs in Farmington over the next seven years.

Right now, the company employs more than 70 people at its Farmington headquarters. WellSpark Health is a wellbeing, disease prevention and management company focused on employee populations who struggle with their health.

The state DOT worked with WellSpark last year to control diabetes within the department.