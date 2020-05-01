Workers of major retail chains to kick-off series of strikes

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — Workers are kicking off International Workers Day by uniting to strike and protest against working conditions at big companies.

Those companies include Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Walmart, Target, and FedEx.

Workers will walk off the job or call out sick to demand unpaid time off work, hazard pay, sick leave, protective gear, and cleaning supplies. Meanwhile, protesters across the country will take to the streets to demand states loosen shelter-in-place rules and “reopen.”