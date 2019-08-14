Xerox passes on Norwalk HQ to open new tech center in North Carolina

by: WTNH.com staff

(WTNH) — Xerox is opening a new technology center in North Carolina, passing up its current headquarters in Norwalk.

North Carolina is offering the company incentives that could be worth more than $13 million.

Xerox plans to pay an average of $113,000 a year and move some executives to North Carolina.

Xerox told the News-Times no Connecticut jobs are impacted by the expansion.

