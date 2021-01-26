Your favorite CT-made wines may be coming to the shelves of your favorite grocery store

Conn. (WTNH) — Your favorite bottle of wine could be coming to the shelves of your favorite grocery store. But there is mixed reaction to the proposed plan.

Some may look at this legislation as a rescue device for the state’s farm wine industry. Our news partners at the Hartford Courant are reporting that lobbyists are pushing for Connecticut-made wines to be sold in the big box stores.

Opposition comes from others, like Carroll Hughes – a lobbyist for the CT Package Store Association – who says, “This is like a reverse Robinhood. We’re taking away from the small stores, to give to the big stores…I’d probably lose under the scenario with the box stores involved in it; we’d probably lose 600 stores, easily.”

Jonathan Edwards who is president of the CT Vineyard and Wine Association says, however, “We want to make sure that we can ensure our farms are successful, our products can get to the consumers. We feel that a partnership with the grocery stores is gonna help with that.”

Jon Rose, who is the co-owner of Rose Vineyards and Winery says, “While we don’t feel that grocery stores selling wine would have a huge impact, positive or negative on our business, our main goal is always for customers to enjoy our wine in person at the winery where they can get the full experience.

There are 30 states that currently allow the sale of wine in grocery stores. Will CT become the 31st?