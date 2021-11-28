‘Buyer Beware’: Burlington Fire warns residents of t-shirt text scam

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Burlington Volunteer Fire Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam text, which urges people to buy a falsely-advertised BFD logo shirt.

The BVFD is urging everyone to disregard a scam text that was sent out this week. According to the department, a company called “Trenddy Tee” – which also goes by the name of “GearLaunch” – has been sending spam text messages with a link to a website that is selling shirts with area fire department logos or patches.

“Burlington Fire does not support nor endorse the use of our name or department patch in this promotion,” officials said in a social media post on Sunday.

In the post, the department shared a circulating photo which shows a the BVFD logo, a firefighter kneeling, and text that reads: “Stand for the flag kneel for the fallen.”