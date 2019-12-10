California police help recover stolen van with 25 dogs inside

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A pet transportation van with about 25 to 30 rescue dogs inside has been found after being reported stolen early Monday morning in Fremont, California.

Now, authorities are working to make sure all the dogs are accounted for.

Police said the thief may have attempted to sell the dogs before police were able to locate the van.

They are asking for anyone who may have purchased a dog to contact the Oakland Police Department.

Van stolen early this morning from the City of Fremont with 25-30 rescue dogs inside. Oakland Police in partnership with Fremont Police share information about the theft. Oakland Police observe the stolen van and make a traffic stop with dogs inside. pic.twitter.com/sIsL51YvBe — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 9, 2019

D&J’s Pet Transport had posted pictures of the van on social media asking for users to share in order for the dog’s safe return.

The white 2016 Ford Transit 350 was taken between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. from the Extended Stay in Fremont, police said.

The van, which was equipped with GPS, was transporting the dogs to other places in the country, according to police.

Oakland police said they worked with the Fremont department to lead to the recovery of the van.

