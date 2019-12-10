California woman spreading holiday cheer to delivery drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Christmas quickly approaching, delivery drivers are working hard to meet the high demands of online deliveries.

One Bakersfield, California, mother is making sure their hard work does not go unnoticed.

Shelly Smith put out goodies and snacks for drivers last Friday.

Video shows a FedEx worker dropping off a package delivery and getting a delightful surprise. Smith left a bucket full of water and snacks with a thank you note.

Smith said she was inspired to do this after seeing a few other people doing the same kind gesture, adding it’s a simple way to spread the holiday cheer to our real MVP’s.