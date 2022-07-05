(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released enforcement statistics from the Fourth of July weekend.

Overall, state police had 6,463 calls for service. Total motor vehicle violations, which include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting, speeding, seatbelt, etc., was 910. Stops for speeding alone were 644.

State police made 50 DUI arrests from July 1 through midnight on July 4.

There were 299 accidents over the weekend. Of those accidents, 37 had injuries and 2 were fatal.

Compared to the Fourth of July in 2021, calls for service were up in 2022, but total moving violations were down. In 2022, accidents, accidents with injuries, and accidents with fatalities were also down compared to 2021.

DUI arrests were also down compared to the previous year.