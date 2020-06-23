Breaking News
Cameron Champ withdraws from Travelers Championship after testing positive for COVID-19

 

Cameron Champ withdraws from Travelers Championship after testing positive for COVID-19

Cameron Smith holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Sony Open PGA Tour golf event, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Matt York)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cameron Champ withdrew from the Travelers Championship Tuesday after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Champ – a two-time winner on the PGA Tour – tested positive during pre-tournament screening.

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”

Champ missed the cut last year in his first appearance at TPC River Highlands.

The Tour said in a statement Tuesday that it expects to release full results of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

