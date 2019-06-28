Camp CEO teach girl scouts about leadership and life skills

(WTNH) — Summer camp has moved beyond campfires and crafts.

Now, there’s Camp CEO. Each year, a team of local girl scouts and a team of Connecticut CEOs spend the weekend together for a lesson about leadership and life skills.

In 2019, they are creating “business disruption” ideas, or inventions for the future that can make the world a better place.

“You feel empowered that other people out there actually accomplish big things in life, and then you’re like, ‘Oh I can do that,'” Sarah Peng, Girl Scout.

“It’s a highlight of my summer because it’s a wonderful time to get together with girls that you know are going to be the future women leaders in our state,” Mary Barnebe, CEO, Girl Scouts of CT

Camp CEO has been going strong for over ten years through local girl scout troops all over the country.

