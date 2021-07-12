Camp Harkness getting a big boost in funding to upgrade the park

WATERFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Camp Harkness in Waterford has been serving people with disabilities along with their friends and family.

A ramp allows people in wheelchairs to have access to the beach.

On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont visited the state park with officials from the Department of Developmental Services to talk about a big boost in funding, which will upgrade the park.

One of the first big projects will be to upgrade two of the cabins. One of the cabins was upgraded a couple of years ago.

Officials added 12 feet onto the cabin, which enabled them to make the bathroom larger, so it was more accessible to someone in a wheelchair.

“Some of them do need improvements because they were made for manual chairs basically and obviously nowadays, we have electric, so we have more mobility,” said Annie Poudrier.

“The word accessibility means a lot of different things over history,” said Jordan Scheff, Commissioner, Department of Developmental Services.

