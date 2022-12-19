(WTNH) – As you prepare for your holiday gatherings, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is reminding residents about when they can and can’t buy alcohol.

Connecticut residents will not be allowed to buy alcohol on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The reason? Both holidays fall on a Sunday this year.

Package stores must remain closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day and grocery stores will not be allowed to sell beer on either holiday. DCP also says that manufacturer permits cannot sell alcoholic liquor to go on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

If you go to a restaurant on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, you will be able to drink liquor on the premise. Restaurants and bars are also allowed to stay open an extra hour, until 3 a.m., on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day morning.

“If you choose to consume alcohol this holiday season, remember to do so responsibly,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “Know your limit, arrange designated drivers and be respectful of the establishments and communities where you celebrate.”

DCP said local zoning rules may create stricter limits for both off and on-premise sales.