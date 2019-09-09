Candidates knocking doors in final hours of Hartford Primary Campaign

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The three candidates in the Hartford Primary spent the final hours of the campaign knocking on doors in an effort to make sure Democratic voters get to the polls tomorrow.

It’s a highly competitive battle between the current mayor, a former mayor, and a homegrown state rep.

For former Mayor Eddie Perez, tomorrow’s Primary election is a chance for political redemption. It is a chance to continue a successful political career that was interrupted nearly a decade ago by a corruption scandal – involving personal favors from a city contractor – and attempted extortion.

Four years ago, Luke Bronin, a former aide to Governor Malloy, challenged the Democrat that had taken Perez’s place in the Primary and won. In the past four years Bronin has successfully gotten a commitment from the state to effectively bail out the city and put it on an even financial keel.

On the campaign trail on the city’s west side today, Perez said of Bronin, “He claims he’s improved the schools, he claims he’s improved the crime in the city, he claims that he didn’t raise taxes. None of those things are true.”

Campaigning in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood, Bronin retorting, “When Mayor Perez was mayor he raised taxes almost every year and during his time as mayor taxes went up 50% which crushed small businesses.”

State Representative Brandon McGee is the wild card in this three-way race. A strong showing in some neighborhoods for McGee, tomorrow could

help Perez when the final votes are tallied. In between phone calls at this campaign headquarters on Sisson Street, McGee saying, “Folks have been saying ‘Brandon, we’re so excited to have a choice, we’re so excited that there are three people in this race.”

As of today, the registrar’s office says there are 44,524 Democrats registered to vote in Tuesday’s Primary. 25% turnout is expected, which means the Primary will be decided by about 10,000 people, so it’s clear why the candidates are pushing so hard to make sure people get to the polls.