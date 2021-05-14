Skip to content
Cannabis in Connecticut
Attorney answers employment questions ahead of CT recreational marijuana legalization
Video
Norwich begins to educate youth on marijuana rules leading up to legalization date
Video
Billboards promoting out-of-state sale of cannabis to be leaving Connecticut
Video
West Hartford officials take proactive approach on new marijuana law guidelines
Video
CT police taking steps to keep impaired drivers off the roads now that pot is legal in the state
Video
More Cannabis in Connecticut Headlines
Town of Prospect moving to block over-the-counter marijuana sales after state legalization
Video
CT becomes 19th state in nation to legalize recreational use, sale of marijuana for adults
Video
What will become legal on July 1 if Connecticut’s marijuana bill is signed?
Video
Connecticut poised to be 19th state in nation to allow recreational pot
Video
State Senate passes recreational marijuana bill, now heads to Gov. Lamont’s desk for signature
Video
State House passes recreational marijuana bill, it now heads back to the State Senate
Video
Cannabis bill in question after governor threatens to veto
Video
State Senate finalizes language on budget implementer in special session Tuesday, moves to House Wednesday
Video
CT Senate passes recreational marijuana vote again; Gov. threatens veto due to last-minute language change
Video
2021 regular legislative session wrap up; Special session on cannabis, budget implementer set for next week
Video
