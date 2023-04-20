Conn. (WTNH) — Today is April 20, which means it’s also 4/20 for cannabis advocates.

Several dispensaries across the state will be celebrating today, and there will be other events taking place as well.

Below is a list of some events taking place in Connecticut.

Fine Fettle Dispensary

At each location, including the Manchester site, there will be 4/20 celebrations. There will be a giveaway for the first 100 customers, and donuts given to the first 420 customers. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be vendors, along with an ice cream truck, and Jayy’s Food Truck.

Rally at Hartford State Capitol

The CT CannaWarriors 4/20 Rally is to support the passing of the HB6787 bill. This summary of the bill states: “To direct the Division of Criminal Justice to cease prosecution of any pending cannabis-related cases, if such activity being prosecuted has since been made legal, and to require review of sentences for cannabis-related offenses for purposes of potential modification.”

Gov. Lamont and Mayor Stewart will be in attendance.

Sahadi’s Hotties

Mayor Erin Stewart will host a “mobile mayor’s office” from 10 a.m. to noon. Other guests include Netflix star Daym Drops, who lives in New Britain and will introduce the restaurant’s newest menu item, “Hood Pies”, which are fried-dough pizzas. Each Hood Pie will be served with a “Daym Drops Crackie,” or his special chocolate-chip cookie.

Heaven Skate Park

The skate park will host a “4/20” Cookout from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with DJs, performances, vendors and food.

Tejas + Trees: A 4/20 Friendly Yoga Flow Around the Fire

“Gather around the fire for an intimate plant enhanced yogic experience in honor of 4/20.” This event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is B.Y.O.B. You will have to RSVP two hours ahead. More info here.

4/20 Puff and Paint! 21+ event

This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your own item to “have fun.” Snacks and crafts are provided, and vendors will be on-site selling merch. This is a 21+ event. More info here.

Zephyr Street Pizza – 4/20 Pizza Eating Contest

Zephyr Street Pizza will hold their annual Pizza Eating Contest for 4/20 on Thursday. Festivities start at 4:20 p.m.

There will be all you can eat pizza for $12 per person. Alvarium Beer will be on site serving brew, and DJ Darth Vader will be hosting the event as well as providing music.

The pizza eating contest starts at 5:30 p.m., and interested parties will need to call the shop to sign up. First place winner of the contest will receive free pizza from Zephyr for a year.