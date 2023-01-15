NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More cannabis products poured into the Constitution State on Monday, quickly surpassing more than $250,000 in sales, as dispensaries were given the green light to begin adult-use sales.

And with those additional products on the market comes more waste.

Can cannabis products be thrown out? What happens to that edible after it goes bad? And can you toss containers in the trash?

How you dispose of a product depends on what type it is, according to information from the state.

It’s important to know how to properly get rid of products due to the high levels of THC that may be in them, according to the state’s cannabis website. That waste can include expired and unused edibles, extracts and oils, buds, vape pens and bongs.

The state recommends mixing cannabis waste in with other trash so it can’t be found and used again. Kitty litter and coffee grounds are specific examples the state’s website points to. Once mixed, the items should be sealed and taped into a container and then thrown into the regular trash.

Recyclable packaging can be cleaned and thrown in with the rest of your recycling.

Products and packaging should not be flushed down a toilet and dumped down the drain.