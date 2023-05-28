NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With sales of recreational marijuana in the millions each month in Connecticut, and Memorial Day weekend in full swing, you’ll want to check the laws before using cannabis at the beach.

Recreational cannabis sales began in the state in January, bringing in a flurry of customers. But, just because it is now legal for any adult to buy the products, doesn’t mean that they can be used anywhere.

The general rule of thumb is that if you can’t smoke or vape tobacco in an area, then you can’t smoke or vape cannabis, according to state government. Cities and towns may have specific rules about where cannabis products can be used in public.

However, cannabis is banned in Connecticut state parks, state beaches and on the water.