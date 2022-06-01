(WTNH) – On July 1, 2022, marijuana will be legal in Connecticut. Last year, Connecticut legalized cannabis for residents who are 21 and older. News 8 is breaking down everything you need to know before it becomes legal.

How much marijuana can you have on you?

According to the bill, residents 21 and older must not have more than 1.5 ounces of cannabis plant material at the person’s home or in their car. Residents are also not allowed to have more than five ounces in a locked container in their home or car. In short, residents are allowed to have a total of 6.5 ounces of cannabis.

What is the fine for carrying more than the legal limit?

If a resident possesses more than the bill’s limit, the first offense is a $100 fine and a $250 fine for a subsequent offense. Anyone 21 and older possessing an amount of cannabis more than the bill’s limit will be fined $500 for the first offense and a subsequent offense is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to three months in prison, a fine of up to $500, or both.

Where can you smoke?

The law prohibits smoking in various locations such as restaurants, healthcare institutions, and state or municipal buildings. The bill also prohibits smoking within 25 feet of a doorway, operable window, or air intake vent for a facility, building, or establishment. The law also almost completely bans smoking indoors. Some cities and towns have also established bans, so it’s best to look up your town’s decision.

Can you grow it at home?

The bill allows residents 21 and older to grow up to 6 cannabis plants in their homes. The bill limits each household to growing now more than 12 cannabis plants at any given time.

Where can you buy marijuana?

Connecticut could have some recreational dispensaries open by the end of 2022, but no dates have been set at this time. Right now, Massachusetts and Maine are the only states with recreational dispensaries. It should be noted that transporting cannabis across state lines is still federally illegal.

You can look at the full bill here.