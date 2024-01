OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Fine Fettle will open a cannabis dispensary on Friday in Old Saybrook.

It will be the town’s first cannabis dispensary. Fine Fettle will also offer regional delivery.

Located on Boston Post Road, the location will be open by appointment only. Appointments can be made on the company’s website.

The newest Fine Fettle location comes a little more than a year after recreational cannabis sales became legal in Connecticut.