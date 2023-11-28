HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another adult-use cannabis shop is opening in Hartford.

Higher Collective will hold its grand opening on Wednesday at its location at 1396 Park St., according to the company. It’s the company’s fourth retail location in Connecticut, joining stores in Killingly, Willington and New London. It plans to add three more locations early next year.

The Hartford location will be open this winter from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. It has not announced summer hours.

Adult-use, also known as recreational, sales have continued to climb since the purchases became legal earlier this year. In January, customers spent $5.1 million on adult-use cannabis, according to the state. In October, that reached more than $14.74 million.