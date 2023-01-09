HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — City and state officials gathered in Hartford Monday to talk about the impact of the erasure of low-level marijuana possession convictions for thousands of Connecticut residents.

More than 40,000 people in Connecticut can now wipe old minor marijuana convictions off their records, state officials said.

“About 10% of Connecticut’s resident population are Black people. Thirty-five percent of people with a case receiving erasure on Jan. 1 were Black people. That gives you a sense of the disproportionality, the significance of the impact it’s having on our state,” Marc Pelka with the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management said.

The state also launched a new website with more information for people looking to get rid of their pot records.

Connecticut will begin retail recreational cannabis sales at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.