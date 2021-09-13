Clinton Planning and Zoning Commission opens floor to public comment about bringing cannabis dispensaries to town

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Clinton Planning and Zoning Commission opened up the floor to public comment about bringing cannabis dispensaries to the town Monday night.

Clinton Police Chief Vincent DeMaio spoke in opposition to the proposal, citing a number of public safety concerns, including lack of enforcement.

“More than likely if we have a dispensary or a retail sale facility here in Clinton, we’re going to have more people operating their motor vehicle under the influence of cannabis. Right now, there is no standardized testing like there is for alcohol… we have tests for proper enforcement, right now there is absolutely none of that for cannabis. So we have really no enforcement mechanism, again, creating a greater public safety risk here,” DeMaio said.

Many other Connecticut towns and cities are also taking up the issue as retail sales of recreational cannabis are expected to start in the spring.