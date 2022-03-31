HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While lawmakers have legalized marijuana in Connecticut, the state is still creating the infrastructure and licensing for dispensaries.

The legislation allows for up to $50 million. On Thursday, they released the first $10 million to go for low-interest loans that will help with social equity licensing to get people on their feet.

“The ballpark you are going to need, easily between $750,000 to $1.5 million depending upon how you are looking to add the finishing touches,” said Sonserae Cicero, CEO of Levity Management.

It is not cheap or easy to become part of the new legalized marijuana industry in Connecticut and funding is hard to come by, especially for social equity licenses.

“You can’t walk into Bank of America and get a loan, and there are some investors out there, but you know, there is not an app for that,” said Andréa Comer, deputy commissioner at the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, so the government can seize bank accounts, which means the marijuana industry operates with mostly cash. Cicero is looking to acquire one of the social equity licenses. She said just going through the licensing process can be expensive and the loans will be essential.

“That can be upwards from anywhere to $1,000 to $15,000 for social equity applicants out of the gate, so to even give us a seat at the table is phenomenal,” Cicero said.

That is because from the time you are granted your provisional license to the time you are awarded the final license, it can take as long as 14 months, and there is a lot of work to be done in between.

“You have to have a location, you have to have approval from the municipality, you have to have your business plan available so folks can see it,” Comer said.

There is also supply chain, manufacturing and build out, all before your final license is granted. There may be as much as another $40 million to help accelerate the process.

“Once you get your brick and mortar set up for manufacturing and or distributing, so it’s so much more than just I want to be a social equity applicant,” Cicero said.

The lottery begins in May. The state expects to see its first dispensaries sometime around the first of the year.