MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday marked one year since the launch of adult-use cannabis sales in Connecticut.

According to newly released data from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), the state has hit more than $144 million in sales recreational sales. Combined with medical sales, there was more than $274 million in cannabis sold within a year.

“Since we opened in July, we’ve seen a continuous growth in the customers we’ve seen here and state overall on a sales-basis, which is exciting,” said John Healey, the general manager of Venu Flower Collective in Middletown.

Since the launch of the market, 19 new retail and hybrid retail establishments have opened.

“With all the new dispensaries opening up, and all the new customers we’re getting, it’s putting stress on some of the growers that we have,” Healey said. “So, it’s being diligent in trying to order when you can, and offer a wide variety of products and services.”

One of the biggest issues retailers are facing is supply. Rick Carbray, a pharmacist and the CEO of Fine Fettle Dispensary, said it’s difficult to supply flowers due to an increase in dispensaries.

Carbray stressed that his dispensary’s focus is to make sure medical patients have what they need as the demand increases. DCP said it’s something the agency is continually reviewing.

“The grow and manufacturing space is continuing to increase, as well,” said Bryan Cafferelli, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. “So, we’re keeping up with that. Our focus is making sure there’s a fair, equitable and most importantly, safe, market for the cannabis.”

Connecticut Department of Revenue Services said Connecticut collected nearly $22 million in total taxes from recreational cannabis sales through November.