HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders are considering multiple ideas about how to shape the state’s marijuana economy.

It’s been six weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in the state, and the General Assembly is now holding public hearings on two key bills.

Prospective laws include deducting business expenses for cannabis businesses. The Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce said that would level the playing field for legal marijuana businesses in the state.

“As a recently approved cannabis social equity licensee, there have been many obstacles that I and other social equity licensees have faced,” said Kebra Smith-Bolden, the CEO of NoirEnVerte. “From needing to find partners and investors to just participate in this industry to attempting to acquire properties and navigating each municipality’s zoning and approval process.”

The general law committee will hold a public hearing concerning hemp licenses and the adult-use cannabis market.