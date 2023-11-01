NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational customers at Connecticut’s licensed dispensaries will be able to purchase a half ounce of raw flower or the equivalent per transaction beginning Dec. 1 — up from the current limit of a quarter ounce.

The state’s Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said the increase is based on an ongoing analysis of available supply and demand.

“As more retailers, production companies and other supply chain licensees have come online, the capacity of the industry has increased,” Cafferelli said. “We are confident this measured approach to adult-use sales has resulted in a healthy market for businesses and a safe and fair marketplace for adult-use cannabis consumers and medical marijuana patients.”

The law allows possession of up to 1.5 oz of marijuana. Consumers may also store up to 5 oz in a locked container at home or transport it in a locked glovebox or trunk.

Different types and sizes of products may be bought together up to a total of 1/2 ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent per transaction. Examples of what 1/2 of an ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent might look like include:

Up to 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 1 gram each, or 28 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 0.5 grams each. Or any combination of up to 14 total grams, which equals 1/2 ounce.

Four to eight vape cartridges, which come in .5 mL and 1 mL sizes.

Edibles vary by type and size. A standard-sized brownie or cookie can be the equivalent of .08 grams of cannabis flower. One edible serving cannot have more than 5 milligrams of THC.

A combination of different product types that collectively amount to no more than 1/2 of an ounce.

The limit for medical marijuana patients is unchanged, and they may purchase up to 5 ounces per month and are not subject to individual transaction limits.

Adult-use cannabis sales began on Jan. 10, 2023, at licensed retailers.