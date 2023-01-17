HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut, state lawmakers and poison control officials are warning parents about the dangers edibles pose to children.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Attorney General William Tong, and doctors with the Connecticut Poison Control Center held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the risks.

Statistics show an alarming spike in children accidentally ingesting cannabis, according to a study in Pediatrics. In just four years, cannabis poisoning cases increased by 1,375%. The study shows most products were found in the home, and about 30% of the cases required hospitalization.

Edibles sold in states outside Connecticut are often gummies or look like candy. Those products are not for sale here.

