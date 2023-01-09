MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — While it won’t be known until Tuesday morning just how packed Connecticut’s marijuana dispensaries will be, the state’s existing shops are bracing themselves for how to balance the needs of medical patients versus those looking to use the plant recreationally.

“They’ll be segregated in cued lines,” said Ben Tinsley, the Connecticut general manager of The botanist in Montville. “Again, so that we can maintain that priority for our medical patients.”

Monday, the business was already busy with medical marijuana sales from customers rushing to get their prescriptions filled before recreational sales become legal on Tuesday.

Tinsley said Connecticut’s 50,000 patients can shop at 18 locations, while the 2.9 million residents who are eligible to purchase marijuana for recreational use only have nine.

The Botanist is already preparing for that rush. It’s offering a 20% discount to medical patients who shop between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday so that they can get in and out before the recreational customers arrive. Medical-use customers will also have reserved parking spaces.

As for the recreational customers, the dispensary has set up a tent and kiosk to help manage crowds. Officers will be on-site to help with increased traffic.