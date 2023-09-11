HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Preliminary data from the Department of Consumer Protection showed that the combined sale of adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana totaled almost $25 million in August.

According to a press release, the adult-use market, which began selling on Jan. 10, recorded more than $14 million in sales, and medical marijuana totaled almost $11 million.

The average price for medical marijuana was $39.36 in August, and the average for adult-use products was $39.49.

The data also showed that 52% of sales came from usable cannabis, 30% from vapes, and 11% from edible products.

The data does not include taxes collected at the point of sale on adult-use marijuana products. Medical marijuana patients do not pay taxes on their purchases.