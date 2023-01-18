NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than $2 million in gross sales was reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in the first full week of adult-use cannabis sales.

Between Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, $2,020,358.12 in gross sales was reported, according to the department. A total of 45,667 units were sold, with an average price per item of $44.24.

The first day of recreational sales — Jan. 10 — brought in the most money, with a total of $359,099.28 and 8,154 units sold.

Saturday, Jan. 14, was the second-highest day in sales, bringing in about $317,6534. Nearly 7,500 units were sold that day, with an average price per item of $42.66.

Date Gross Sales Total Units Sold Average Price Per Item 1/10/2023 $359,099.28 8,154 $44.04 1/11/2023 $279,065.63 6,216 $44.89 1/12/2023 $231,994.62 5,223 $44.42 1/13/2023 $297,481.38 6,713 $44.31 1/14/2023 $317,653.41 7,447 $42.66 1/15/2023 $175,006.93 3,951 $44.32 1/16/2023 $190,086.37 4,216 $45.09 1/17/2023 $169,970.50 3,747 $45.36 TOTAL $2,020,358.12 45,667 $44.24 Source: The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

State-approved shops in Branford, Meriden, Montville, New Haven, Newington, Stamford, and Willimantic opened their doors to the general public on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Two other approved dispensaries, in Danbury and Torrington, will start selling recreational cannabis at a later date.

Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut: What to expect

Source: The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

The state will update sales data on or after the 10th of each month. The data provided by the Department of Consumer Protection does not include taxes collected at the point of sale and is subject to further review by the department.

Learn more about adult-use cannabis in Connecticut at ct.gov/cannabis.