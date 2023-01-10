NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older began Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state.

State-approved shops in Branford, Meriden, Montville, New Haven, Newington, Stamford, and Willimantic opened their doors to the general public on the first day. Two other approved dispensaries, in Danbury and Torrington, will sell recreational cannabis at a later date.

VIDEO: RISE Branford Medical Dispensary

It was a Caribbean-themed party at RISE Branford Medical Dispensary as a steel drum band played outside.

“It’s just an important day,” said Hannah Lacey of Lyme as she stood in line outside the East Main Street dispensary. “I just wanted to experience recreational use in Connecticut.”

Lacey was one of about 40 people lined up when RISE opened for adult-use sales. She said she has been to dispensaries in Colorado and Massachusetts.

“They’re very clean and well maintained and beautiful, and the staff is really friendly and helpful,” Lacey said.

RISE has been serving medical use customers since 2018 under the name Bluepoint Wellness Dispensaries. Customers walk in, step up to a touch screen kiosk and browse what they have to offer. Then they step up to the counter and get it.

“This is the culmination really in our country of the failed war on drugs,” explained Ben Kovler, the CEO of Green Thumb Industries, which owns RISE. “We’re out to show people that cannabis is a positive plant, creates connectivity and positivity, more well-being.”

Medical marijuana use is still the priority for many of the state-approved hybrid dispensaries. In fact, RISE has a separate line for medical use, so no one has to wait. There are also strict limits on how much adults use you can purchase, so they don’t run out for medical patients.

RISE is donating all of Tuesday’s profits to the Black Business Alliance to help offset the harm years of drug arrests have done to minority communities.

“Thank you again for thinking about equity, being a part of the community, and really investing in our community. That’s what it’s about today,” Black Business Alliance executive director Ann-Marie Knight told people at the opening ceremony.

VIDEO: Zen Leaf in Meriden

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) was at Zen Leaf in Meriden to celebrate the start of recreational cannabis sales.

“We’re literally turning over a new leaf to grow our economy,” she said. “We expect more than 10,000 new jobs to be created in this industry. We’re also hoping to recapture the tax revenue that’s currently going to Massachusetts and New York.”

As many as 40 dispensaries, along with dozens of other cannabis-related businesses, are expected to eventually open in Connecticut by the end of this year.