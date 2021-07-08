ECSU offering hemp cultivation program fall 2021

Conn. (WTNH) — Eastern Connecticut State University is launching a new hemp cultivation program this fall.

It will start as a minor with plans to expand the program as a major in the future.

The school will offer classes on how to cultivate hemp from seed to harvest. This was made possible after the state licensed Eastern as an official hemp producer.

The university hopes to attract future hemp entrepreneurs to its program, as well as increase undergraduate student interest in plant biology.

