HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will start looking at applications next week for licenses to sell marijuana downtown. One of the weed shops could be right in the middle of the entertainment district, and it’s already raising some eyebrows.

The proposed location — the well-known building with a bear on the side — is on the corner of Arch Street and Columbus Boulevard. It’s in the middle of the entertainment district, next to the Connecticut Convention Center, and right off the highway. UConn’s Hartford campus is a block over, and another block beyond that is the Connecticut Science Center.

“As long as they enforce the law, you know, keep it clean, and keep the peace, then, you know… I guess?” Jeff Davis said.

“There is a children’s museum across the street and young college kids all over the place,” Michael McGarry said. “They start their college education there a lot of times.”

The Infinity Music Hall is across the street along with a few restaurants with bars inside, a movie theater with a bar inside, and a tavern is across the street, next to the proposed location. Some people in the area think it would round out the city’s entertainment district.

“I think it would be great,” Chris Carr said. “It would be good for Hartford. It would bring a little more business down this way. There is not much difference between that and drinking, I mean.”

“It definitely benefits the entertainment industry and business,” Dariq LaFlaree said. “We have a lot of things going on in this area.”

News 8 reached out to the applicant, but he had a previous engagement and could not comment.

While opinions vary, almost everyone could agree on one thing: if it goes in, the police and city need to stay on top of it so the traffic, parking, and people don’t become a problem.

“Because you know, there’s always a ‘what if?’ and there’s always a downside, so we will just have to see how that goes moving forward,” LaFlaree said.

The proposed site is just the first step in a long process. Next, it will be in front of the city council on Tuesday, June 14.