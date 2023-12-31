NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average price of recreational marijuana in Connecticut decreased throughout 2023, while the cost of medical cannabis went up, according to data from the state.

The average price of an adult-use marijuana product dropped from $44.61 in January to $38.44 in November, according to the most recent data available from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The price of a medicinal product, however, increased from $35.68 in January to $36.99 in November.

The price of adult-use marijuana peaked in January, and was at its lowest in October, when it reached $37.55. Medical marijuana cost the most in July, at $39.66, and was the least expensive in January.

Adult-use marijuana sales began in January, with multiple new dispensaries — and even delivery companies — forming since. In December, the state doubled how much marijuana can be bought in a single purchase.

The amount of cannabis products bought in Connecticut also increased each month in Connecticut, topping 400,000 in November for adult-use products. The amount of medicinal cannabis sold has mostly decreased, according to data from the state.

The most popular marijuana product is a cannabis flower, followed by vape cartridges and infused edible.