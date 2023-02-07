MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fine Fettle will open another location before the end of the month, the Connecticut Social Equity Council announced Tuesday.

The Fine Fettle dispensary has existing locations in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic. The new location will be at 91 Hale Road, and will open to adult-use customers on Feb. 17

“We applaud the Connecticut state legislators for leading the nation in the establishment of social equity partnerships,” Kennard Ray, the CEO of Fine Fettle Manchester, said in a written announcement. “Ours is one of the few states in the country to create this kind of social equity system for the awarding of licenses to people like me from communities that were disproportionally affected by the ‘war on drugs.’ Most importantly, it was able to happen quickly, giving us an opportunity to compete in an emerging market. Connecticut’s Social Equity Council was developed to make sure the adult-use cannabis program grows equitably and that the funds from the adult-use cannabis program are brought back to the communities hit hardest by these old prohibitions. We thank the Department of Consumer Protection, the Governor, and the SEC for working with us to reach this dream.”

The state opened to recreational sales earlier this year, which came hand-in-hand with wiped records for tens of thousands of people who had low-level convictions.

The Fine Fettle has also received approval to build a 46,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Bloomfield.