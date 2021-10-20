Movement disorders associated with Huntington Disease added to qualifying conditions for CT Medical Marijuana Program

Conn. (WTNH) — A new medical condition has been added to the list of qualifying conditions for the state’s Medical Marijuana Program.

On Wednesday, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced they have accepted a recommendation from the Medical Marijuana Program Board of Physicians to add movement disorders associated with Huntington’s Disease to the list of qualifying conditions for the program. It will be added starting Wednesday, Oct. 20. The recommendation is for adult patients.

Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said after her decision, “Our program relies on the advice and guidance we receive from the medical community, including the Board. I’m pleased with how our program has grown to support almost 54,000 current patients with severe debilitating conditions in the state. We look forward to working with the Board of Physicians to ensure the integrity of our medical program continues even with the expansion of adult-use cannabis in Connecticut.”

Those with questions or concerns about the State’s Medical Marijuana Program may email dcp.mmp@ct.gov, or visit www.ct.gov/dcp/mmp.