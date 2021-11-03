Public hearings on cannabis to be held in Orange Wednesday

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in Orange will be speaking out Wednesday night on whether cannabis should be sold in their community.

The Zoning Department has presented people with three options on how to deal with recreational cannabis.

Options include: regulating cannabis, banning cannabis industries from the town, or imposing a moratorium to revisit the issue later.

Three hearings will be held Wednesday to discuss all three options. The Board of Selectman in Orange recently banned smoking marijuana, tobacco, and vaping on town-owned property.