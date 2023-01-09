NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Licensed hybrid retailers in Connecticut can start selling cannabis products to adults Tuesday, Jan. 10.

This comes less than two weeks after a state law erased thousands of low-level marijuana possession convictions.

News 8 has compiled a list of answers to your questions as the adult-use cannabis market opens.

Where can you buy recreational cannabis in Connecticut?

Seven of the nine medical marijuana dispensaries approved for a hybrid license are ready to start selling cannabis products to adults 21 and over no earlier than 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Affinity Health and Wellness 1351 Whalley Ave., New Haven Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut 471 E. Main St., Branford Still River Wellness (This shop will not begin recreational sales on Jan. 10, 2023. No date is set.) 3568 Winsted Rd., Torrington Fine Fettle Dispensary 2280 Berlin Turnpike, Newington Fine Fettle Dispensary 12 Research Dr., Stamford Fine Fettle Dispensary 1548 W. Main St., Willimantic The Botanist (This shop will not begin recreational sales on Jan. 10, 2023. No date is set.) 105 Mill Plain Rd., Danbury The Botanist 887 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Montville Willow Brook Wellness 1371 E. Main St., Meriden

How much can you buy?

Different types and sizes of products may be purchased together up to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent per transaction. Examples of what that might look like include:

Up to 7 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 1 gram each, 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 0.5 grams each, or any combination of up to 7 total grams, which equals 1/4 ounce;

Two to four vape cartridges in .5 mL and 1 mL sizes;

A standard-sized brownie or cookie equivalent of .08 grams of cannabis flower. One edible serving cannot have more than 5 milligrams of THC.

Patients in the Medical Marijuana Program can purchase up to 5 ounces per month.

Transaction limits are in place to ensure businesses can maintain an adequate supply for both adult-use consumers and medical marijuana patients, state officials said, and will be reviewed over time.

What do you need to bring?

Customers need to show a legal ID to prove they are at least 21 years old, like a valid driver’s license or a passport.

What forms of payment are accepted?

Stores will only accept cash or debit cards. Because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, most credit card companies won’t let customers use their cards to buy it.

