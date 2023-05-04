HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former high school coach’s cannabis delivery company will begin driving to Hartford County homes later this month, according to an announcement Thursday from the company.

The company will deliver cannabis to both medical and recreational users. It will be the first recreational delivery service in Connecticut, according to the company.

John “Jack” Cochran, who owns Green Coach Delivery, has worked as a teacher, a coach, bail bondsman and a restauranteur.

“We are excited to be the first adult-use cannabis delivery service in Connecticut,” he said in an announcement. “Our team is committed to providing fast and efficient deliveries while maintaining the highest standards of social responsibility. We believe that our preferential hiring process, community service initiatives, and direct donations to nonprofit organizations will help us achieve our goal of making a positive impact on our community.”

Green Coach Delivery will deliver products from Fine Fettle, Curaleaf, Still River Wellness and Higher Collective stores. The delivery company will begin accepting orders on May 25.

It plans to expand services to Fairfield, New Haven, New London, Windham and Litchfield counties.