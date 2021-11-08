State planning to track consumer cannabis from seed to sale

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut plans on tracking consumer cannabis from the time it’s planted until it’s sold.

They say this tracker will help prevent the illegal sales of recreational marijuana as well as predict consumer behavior for inventory projections.

Once retail sales begin in 2022, cannabis licensees must enter the information into the tracking system. Then, that information can be accessed by law enforcement and other entities.

Recreational cannabis use by those 21 and older was approved in June 2021.