Conn. (WTNH) — Now that marijuana is legal in Connecticut, one local lawmaker is worried that

young people will also feel it’s safe to get behind the wheel while high on cannabis.

State Rep. Holly Cheeseman, who serves East Lyme and Salem is proposing a requirement for teenagers to take a driver’s education course that focuses on the risks of cannabis-impaired driving.



The state of Massachusetts recently began requiring those applying for their license to take a course on the risks of driving while impaired on cannabis.



“My bill is modeled on that because we’ve seen record traffic deaths, record pedestrian deaths in the state of Connecticut,” Cheesemen said. “The last thing we want to see is any family know the pain of losing a loved one at the hands of an impaired driver.”



The curriculum would be developed by AAA and will include the effect that THC has on the body.





