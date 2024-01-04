HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An unlicensed cannabis market running out of a Masonic lodge in Hamden must stop, according to a cease and desist letter sent from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday.

HighBazaar is not licensed to sell cannabis in Connecticut, according to Tong’s office. Retail sales of adult-use marijuana became legal last year at licensed establishments.

The market is accessible to people under the age of 21, according to Tong’s office.

“We request that you cease holding these events immediately,” the letter reads. “If you do not do so, our office will explore all legal options.”

A court order shut down a private HighBazaar party in Hamden in 2022.

A phone number for a HighBazaar owner was disconnected when News 8 tried to call on Thursday. There is not contact information listed for the lodge.