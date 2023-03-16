STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut brought together researchers and industry leaders Thursday in Storrs for its first cannabis symposium — not far from where the university grows the plant to help the state learn more about its use.

“We have faculty who are looking at health implications such as pain medication, we have faculty that are looking at legal implications, said Indrajeet Chambey, the dean of the UConn College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources. “So, at UConn, we have really end-to-end expertise in this field.”

That research was shared with the state as medical — and now recreational — marijuana use and sales became legalized.

That new research includes both scientific and social implications.

“What cannabis provided for me was an ability to eat, an ability to sleep, which obviously are the two factors when you’re healing, said Nicole Dimonda-Brambila, who co-founded Grace Health and Wellness with her husband, Jaime.

Dimonda-Brambila was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2018. She said just five months of cannabis use and chemotherapy saved her life.

“We now know the science behind this,” she said. “It’s stopping the cancer cells. It’s stopping growth of cancer.”