Waterbury Zoning Commission approves moratorium on cannabis establishments

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury is officially holding off on allowing recreational marijuana sales and cultivation for a year.

The Waterbury Zoning Commission approved a moratorium during tonight’s virtual public hearing, which means no applications will be accepted, considered or approved and no zoning permits will be issued to permit the establishment of any cannabis establishment in any zoning district within the city.

Unless otherwise repealed by the zoning commission, the expiration of this moratorium is set for Aug. 9, 2022.

The commission says this will allow them more time to study how to implement the production and sale of marijuana in Waterbury but every community member who spoke during the meeting tonight was against the moratorium.

“I think this is going to negatively impact people able to create businesses and as Emily had also stated, be able to provide jobs and other opportunities which we are currently lacking within the city,” said Liz Bullard of Waterbury.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary has previously expressed his support for the moratorium. Retail sales are not expected to launch in Connecticut until next spring.