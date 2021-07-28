Waterbury Zoning Commission approves moratorium on cannabis establishments

Cannabis in Connecticut

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury is officially holding off on allowing recreational marijuana sales and cultivation for a year.

The Waterbury Zoning Commission approved a moratorium during tonight’s virtual public hearing, which means no applications will be accepted, considered or approved and no zoning permits will be issued to permit the establishment of any cannabis establishment in any zoning district within the city.

Unless otherwise repealed by the zoning commission, the expiration of this moratorium is set for Aug. 9, 2022.

The commission says this will allow them more time to study how to implement the production and sale of marijuana in Waterbury but every community member who spoke during the meeting tonight was against the moratorium.

“I think this is going to negatively impact people able to create businesses and as Emily had also stated, be able to provide jobs and other opportunities which we are currently lacking within the city,” said Liz Bullard of Waterbury.

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary has previously expressed his support for the moratorium. Retail sales are not expected to launch in Connecticut until next spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury Zoning Commission approves moratorium on cannabis establishments

News /

Mickey Mantle World Series returns to Greater Waterbury after COVID cancellation last year

News /

Bail remains at $20 million for man accused of killing Yale grad student

News /

Route 15 southbound in Hamden is closed due to fatal crash

News /

New Haven PD arrest two men for possession of seven illegal firearms

News /

New Haven teens learn coding, video-making skills during summer tech camp

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss