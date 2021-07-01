Waterbury’s Zoning Commission votes against allowing recreational pot sales for time being

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On the eve of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Connecticut, the city of Waterbury’s Zoning Commission voted to not allow pot sales and cultivation, at least for now.

Mayor Neil O’Leary said Wednesday the recreational pot law is complicated and controversial, and there is no reason for the Brass City to rush into things.

“Obviously, the law is complicated. It’s about 300 pages. I’ve already asked our legal team to dissect it,” O’Leary said.

The state says it is aiming for recreational pot sales to become legal by the end of 2022.

“This is all new to us. And this is something that is controversial…Let’s take a very close look at all the impacts here: quality of life, health, education, public safety, I’d like to look at all of this,” O’Leary added.

Waterbury’s Zoning Commission wants more time to make a decision on the issue.

The Commission voted to approve a Zoom public hearing set for July 28 at 7 p.m., where they will hear from residents about the recreational marijuana law.

